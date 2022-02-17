Breakdancer stabbed aboard NYC subway in unprovoked attack

A 22-year-old man was stabbed while breakdancing aboard a Manhattan subway train in an unprovoked attack Thursday afternoon, police and sources said.

The victim was knifed three times by a suspect, who’s believed to be homeless, on an L train approaching the 3rd Avenue station just before 2 p.m., according to cops and sources.

The breakdancer suffered two stab wounds to his leg and one to his arm.

Police said the assailant fled the train at the 1st Avenue station. He was still being sought Thursday night.

The victim rode the train into Brooklyn, where he got off at Bedford Avenue and received medical attention.

He was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The midday violence in the subway system stunned some commuters.

“I think it’s terrible,” said Kate Raudenmbush outside the 1st Avenue Station. “I’m a little bit shocked that this happened in my neighborhood again.”

Another straphanger, who was admittedly not shocked, noted: “crime is up.”

“No good. We are going down the tubes. “It’s a sad situation, sad day,” the woman said.