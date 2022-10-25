Brawl erupts after NYC’s first Miss Sri Lanka pageant

Things got ugly after New York City’s first-ever Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant — when a caught-on-video brawl erupted between well-heeled revelers at the post-party with contestants on Staten Island.

Now-viral videos show a melee erupting during the Friday pageant’s after-party – with at least one tiara-wearing woman appearing to be caught in the fray.

It’s not clear what sparked the fight at The Vanderbilt in South Beach, where there is a large Sri Lankan population.

The scuffle follows a 2021 fight at a top pageant in Sri Lanka, during which the reigning Mrs. Sri Lanka ended up in cuffs after snatching the crown from the head of a rival she said should’ve been disqualified because she was divorced.

“This is the typical behavior of village Sri Lankans,” a social-media user wrote of Friday’s kerfuffle, according to the South China Morning Post. “Every event ends up in a brawl.

“From elders to children to women. They hit at each other with plastic chairs, umbrellas. It’s quite exciting to watch.”

The brawl apparently broke out at The Vanderbilt on Friday, reports said. TikTok / Colombo Gazette

The Staten Island pageant, which looked to raise money for a Sri Lanka hospital amid economic turmoil in the nation, drew more than 300 guests, the Morning Post said.

Some critics were outraged that the fight broke out as Sri Lankan weathers economic turmoil and a supply-chain crisis, according to the paper.

“First ever and last. What a disgrace,” wrote another user on a Daily Mirror YouTube video of the fight.

Pageant organizers claimed no one involved in the brawl was a contestant. TikTok / Colombo Gazette

The video, shot from a distance, shows arguing at the venue that grows into shoving as several people try to play peacekeeper amid increasing screaming. Soon, several men are in full-out attack mode with fists flailing as women shriek, the videos show.

At least two men climb atop other guys on the floor and start hurling punches as more party-goers try to break up the fracas. People are seen darting from the party in the aftermath, but some guests exiting appear ready to get into round two and charge each other, according to the video.

Angelia Gunasekara was crowned the winner of the pageant, according to the Colombo Gazette. Facebook / Mithila Gunasekara

Chandra Muniweera said the fight happened close to midnight toward the end of the festivities. She denied anyone involved in the pageant was involved in the fight.

“We thought we had a very nice and a very good pageant, but unfortunately, this incident happened,” Muniweera told the Staten Island Advance.

The NYPD said it had no calls or reports related to the fight.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore