Brawl breaks out during Burberry, Supreme collab release

Eager fashionistas got physical as they waited outside a Manhattan store for the latest collaboration between Burberry and Supreme, videos show.

One video posted early Thursday outside the Dover Street Market at 30th Street and Lexington Avenue shows tensions flaring among those in line waiting to snag the latest pricy wares from the British fashion brand and popular street wear label.

“I’m still standing right here,” one man yelled at another in line, the footage shows.

A second clip showed several men scrapping violently against a door as others in the lengthy line looked on.

“Supreme knew exactly what it was doing when they made this Burberry collaboration [first come first serve] in its stores,” one observer noted. “No better way to make the headlines.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how the brawl started. Twitter/@dropsdotgg

An NYPD spokeswoman said no injuries were reported.

People had been waited in line to snag the latest collaboration between Burberry and Supreme. Supreme X Burberry drop

A NYPD spokeswoman said no injuries were reported at the location. A message seeking comment from Burberry was not immediately returned early Friday.

The new Burberry-Supreme mash-up unveiled Thursday features a $998 leather collar trenchcoat, a $598 down puffer jacket, a $298 denim trucker jacket, a $198 hooded sweatshirt, $198 jeans and $168 jean shorts, among other steep offerings. Some buyers scoop up the expensive items to resell them online at high profits.