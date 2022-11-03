Brandon Hendricks’ mom Eva blasts Gov. Hochul over bail reform

The mother of a Bronx teen killed by a stray bullet blasted Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday for not rolling back the state’s bail reform law — and accused her of “avoiding” the hot-button issue while running for election next week.

Eve Hendricks — whose 17-year-old son, Brandon, was gunned down in 2020 — blamed inaction by Hochul and her fellow Democratic lawmakers for the crime rates that “are going up every day.”

“Maybe because it’s not their children that are getting killed,” Hendricks fumed during a pro-police rally in Midtown Manhattan.

“We need the governor to look into it. She’s running but she’s avoiding it — and that should be a big thing that is on her agenda.”

Hendricks’ comments came a day after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Hochul hadn’t done enough to let judges lock up dangerous defendants, saying, “From the very beginning, we have asked for changes to the bail reform law.”

Earlier this year, Hochul rejected a request by Mayor Eric Adams to call a special session of the Legislature to consider toughening bail rules for repeat offenders.

Eve Hendricks, mother of slain 17-year-old Bronx teen Brandon, slammed Hochul for her soft-on-crime policies. Gabriella Bass

Brandon Hendricks was shot dead in 2020 in the Bronx. Family handout

In August, the governor also shut down the possibility of addressing bail reform until after the Legislature reconvenes in January.

Hochul’s Republican challenger, outgoing US Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, has pledged to immediately suspend bail reform as part of his tough-on-crime campaign platform.

Also during 77 WABC radio’s third annual “Back the Blue” event on Thursday, the head of the NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association said bail reform was “not working.”

“It’s quite evident that [since] the time in 2019 when these bail reform laws were enacted until now, there’s been an uptick in violent crime,” union president Paul DiGiacomo said.

As midterms approach, Hochul’s bail reform laws have been a topic of discussion among voters. Douglas Healey

DiGiacomo pointed to Hochul’s bail reform laws when speaking on the uptick in violent crime. Paul Martinka

“And it’s because of the bail reform laws that were enacted, and the message that is being sent to the criminal element that it’s OK to commit a crime because there are going to be no consequences.”

Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said during the rally that the country was in the midst of a “pandemic of crime.”

“We’ve seen the enactment of progressive, woke, ultra-liberal laws that give criminals more rights than victims, that make us less safe in our communities,” he said.