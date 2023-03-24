Brad Lander exploits migrant crisis to raise campaign funds: critics

City Comptroller Brad Lander is “exploiting” the migrant crisis gripping New York to raise funds for his re-election campaign — sparking ridicule that he’s “Pander Lander.”

In the email solicitation, Lander, a progressive Democrat, waxes poetic about how the Big Apple has historically served as a “beacon of light and hope” for immigrants and has welcomed tens of thousands of Latin American refugees flocking to the city from the southern border.

“Right now, our city desperately needs the federal government to ramp up financial support if we’re going to give asylum seekers the support they need. New York State, too, needs to pay its fair share,” Lander tells supporters, parroting Mayor Eric Adams’ comments on the crisis.

The e-solicitation then provides a link to a site on how to help donate to support the migrants.

“Thank you for reading, and thank you for your support. I know that our New York City community will show generosity and compassion as always,” Lander says in closing

But underneath the “Brad” sign-off statement is a link — in big blue and white lettering — that says “CONTRIBUTE.”

Hit the link and it’s a pitch to donate to Lander’s re-election campaign, not migrants.

“Make a contribution to Brad Lander’s campaign. Team Lander relies on grassroots donors like you to power our organizing efforts. We are working hard to ensure we have the infrastructure for the progressive fights ahead,” the fundraising pitch says.





Critics allege NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is exploiting the migrant crisis to raise money for his campaign. Paul Martinka

“If you’re able, make a contribution to our re-election campaign today. Your contribution will benefit Lander 2025.”

It asks for contributions ranging from $25 to $1,000.

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

Supporters are told they can make a “monthly” contribution or “no, donate once.”

Critics slammed Lander for profiting off the migrant crisis.

“Brad is Pander Lander. He’s exploiting the migrant crisis. He’s soliciting campaign contributions on the back of migrants. It’s disgusting and disgraceful,” said Queens Councilman Robert Holder.

Holder said the CONTRIBUTE link is misleading because it makes supporters think it’s for aiding migrants, not Lander’s re-election campaign.

“That’s done on purpose. It’s virtue signaling ‘Help the migrants. By the way, give me money.’ He’s pickpocket Lander,” the moderate Democrat councilman fumed.





Lander visited Texas back in August 2022 to greet migrants. Seth Gottfried

Lander’s fundraising pitch drew a chuckle from Councilman Joe Borelli, the Republican minority leader from Staten Island.

Borelli said he’s raising campaign funds — by telling supporters he’s fighting to stop “Biden’s migrant crisis” by urging President Biden to secure the border and stem the flow of migrants to the city.

“Conversely, throw a few bucks at Brad if you want to keep the hotel parties going,” Borelli said.

According to city data, more than 53,300 migrants have been processed and offered shelter since last spring.

The city has opened 97 emergency shelters and seven Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers to aid the migrants. There are more than 32,200 migrants currently in city shelters while others are staying with family, friends or others.

Adams said the migrant crisis could end up costing the city $4.2 billion.

Lander had no immediate comment on the criticism of his campaign solicitation.