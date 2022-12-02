Brad Hoylman demands to know why ex-NY Judge DiFiore has drivers, guards

The head of the New York state Senate’s Judiciary Committee is demanding answers about why former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore still has a driver and bodyguard after resigning during an ethics probe.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) on Friday blasted the “two-sentence explanation” offered by the state Office of Court Administration after The Post found two state-owned SUVs stationed outside DiFiore’s swank penthouse condo in Westchester, along with two court officers on track to earn $150,000 each annually with overtime.

“Certainly, there is heightened concern around the safety of judges and elected officials and their families,” Hoylman said. “That said, the public and public officials deserve a better and more thorough explanation as to the nature of this spending.”

In response to The Post’s findings, an OCA spokesman said Thursday that DiFiore’s unprecedented arrangement was decided upon “by law enforcement personnel in our Department of Public Safety” and declined to elaborate further.

On Friday, spokesman Lucian Chalfen said, “When it comes to the nature of a security detail or making a threat assessment, in and of itself you don’t release much information. That’s the point. That’s why we say very little.”

Holyman also said he planned to introduce legislation to “prevent judges from escaping investigation by resigning, make proceedings public earlier and protect the Commission on Judicial Conduct’s budget.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who would have to consider the bill if passed the Legislature, didn’t return a request for comment.