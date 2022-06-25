Boy critically injured after being hit by an ice cream truck: cops

An 11-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn, police said.

The youth was riding his bike on Hendrix Street, near Van Siclen Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Friday when a 58-year-old man driving a Mister Softee truck southbound on Hendrix struck the 11-year-old, police sources said.

EMS transported the child to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, the sources said.

The unidentified ice cream truck operator remained at the scene and was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, the sources said.