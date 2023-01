A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by several other teens in a broad-daylight attack in Queens on Tuesday, cops said.

The teen was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing around 9:15 a.m., authorities said.

A group of seven male teens fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by a group of teens in broad daylight in Flushing, Queens, on January 17, 2023. Google Maps

No arrests have been made.

The victim was highly uncooperative and refused to give investigators any information, cops said.

The motive was not immediately known.