Boy, 17, shot in broad daylight in NYC

A 17-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight when a group of young suspects approached him and brazenly opened fire in Queens this week, wild video shows.

The teen was on 118th Avenue near 152nd Street in South Jamaica just after 5 p.m. Monday when four assailants walked up to him on the sidewalk, according to cops and the footage released early Tuesday.

One of the suspects appeared to say something to him before two others opened fire – prompting the victim to run into the street in front of a passing car, the clip shows.

All four suspects – who cops say appear to be teens themselves – fled after the shooting.

The victim, who was struck in the right thigh, was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

He told police he does not know the suspects, and authorities say he does not have a criminal record.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Cops were still looking to track down the suspects Tuesday.