Boy, 17, hurt in shooting near NYC high school: cops

A 17-year-old boy was shot steps away from his Brooklyn high school Friday afternoon, according to authorities and sources.

The teen was blasted in the stomach at Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach – about a block from Abraham Lincoln High School, located on Ocean Parkway near Shore Parkway, cops said.

He is a student at the school, according to police sources and Mona Davids, a representative of the New York City School Safety Coalition.

He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the gunplay was not immediately known, but the victim has no criminal history, according to police sources.

The male suspect, who took off after the shooting, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black backpack, cops said.

“The safety of our students is our absolute top priority,” Department of Education spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said in a statement. “Following a non-school related incident in the community, this school went into a shelter-in, which has now been lifted. We will fully support the NYPD on their ongoing investigation and will be offering supports to the students and entire school community.”

The shooting comes days after 15-year-old Unique Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was shot dead at the nearby McLaughlin Park, located at Tillary Street and Jay Street.

Law-enforcement sources told The Post two masked men walked up to Smith and asked about his gang affiliation.

Police said Smith got into a fight with his assailants and was shot once with a 9mm handgun before the gunman ran off.

Smith was later pronounced dead at New York/Presbyterian Methodist Hospital.