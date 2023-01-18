Boy, 16, stabbed in daylight fight in NYC: cops

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a broad-daylight fight on a Brooklyn street, cops said Wednesday.

The teen was knifed in the torso around 3 p.m. Tuesday outside a laundromat at Sixth Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park, police said.

The teen was knifed in the torso during a fight outside a laundromat on Sixth Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park, cops said. Citizen

He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Police believe the teen knew his attackers, who fled after the stabbing.

Cops believe the teen may have known his attackers. Citizen

The incident came hours after a 17-year-old boy was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, cops said.

A group of seven teen boys ran off in an unknown direction after the stabbing, police said.