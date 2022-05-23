Boy, 16, shot in the back overnight in NYC: cops

A 16-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn late Sunday, cops said.

The victim was blasted in the legs and lower back on Albany Avenue near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush around 10:50 p.m., authorities said.

He reported hearing shots and feeling pain, and was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

It was unclear Monday morning whether he was the intended target.

The shooting came hours after 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez was shot dead, at random, on a Manhattan-bound Q train approaching Canal Street, cops said.

At least two other teens were shot over the weekend – including an 18-year-old man who was shot twice in the head and killed around 11 p.m. Saturday on Avenue W and Batchelder Street in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

An 18-year-old was shot over the weekend in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Paul Martinka

Police investigate a shots fired incident on 7th Ave. and 144 St. in Manhattan, Monday, May 23, 2022, where a livery cab had its rear window hit by gunfire. Robert Mecea

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face at a Bronx party around 1 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

The girl was at 500 Trinity Avenue when a person fired into the crowd. The bullet went in through her right temple and came out her left nostril, cops said.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.