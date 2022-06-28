Boy, 16, arrested in caught-on-video NYC shooting of teen

A 16-year-old boy was busted this week in connection to the caught-on-video shooting of another teen in a Brooklyn lobby back in May, cops said.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection to the May 16 shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy in the lobby of a Coney Island building at West 24th Street and Surf Avenue, police said.

Footage of the 7 p.m. shooting shows two suspects entering the building before one of them, wearing a light-colored hoodie, fired at least three times down the hallway.

The teen victim was struck in the foot and taken to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn in stable condition, police said.

Footage shows the two suspects entering the building around 7 p.m..

The duo is shown fleeing the building after the shooting.

Another person who entered the building behind the pair is shown rushing for cover, as a person sitting behind the front desk can be seen ducking.

Cops could not confirm Tuesday morning whether the arrested teen is the person who allegedly fired the shot.

There is no known motive for the shooting.

