Boy, 15, charged in now-fatal NYC pizzeria beating has 21 prior arrests

A teenager charged in the beating of a 71-year-old man — who has since died — outside a Manhattan pizzeria is already a menace, with more than 21 arrests under his belt, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The 15-year-old Queens boy — who was hit with assault charges over the September beatdown — has a lengthy criminal history as a juvenile, with busts for assault and grand larceny on his rap sheet, the sources said.

The troubled teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, was even pinched just a week after the attack on Brad Boonshaft outside 2 Bros Pizza in Chelsea — for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man on Sept. 21, the sources said.

He was also arrested back in February for allegedly robbing a 62-year-old woman, according to the sources. Details on both of those cases weren’t immediately available.

Brad Boonshaft, 71, was beaten outside 2 Bros Pizza in Chelsea on Sept. 15 and died from his injuries on Sunday. Google Maps

On Sept. 15, the teen allegedly punched Boonshaft in the head, knocking him unconscious.

The elderly victim suffered a subdural hematoma and clung to life at Bellevue Hospital until Sunday, when he died from the injuries, cops and police sources said. He never regained consciousness after the attack, the sources said.

On Monday, the city medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Boonshaft’s death was ruled a homicide. Facebook/Brad Boonshaft

The charges against the teenager are expected to be upgraded, the sources said.

In a statement Thursday, prosecutors would only say the case is pending.

“The investigation is ongoing and the case is currently in Family Court, where a judge has ordered the teen remanded without bail,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

