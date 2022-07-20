Boy, 14, dies after broad daylight NYC shooting

The 14-year-old boy targeted in a broad daylight shooting in East Harlem has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Justin Streeter was shot in the head and another boy, 15, was hit in the left leg by a gunman who opened fire at them after they left a deli near the corner of East 128th Street and Park Avenue around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to cops.

As they were traveling toward Park Avenue, the gunman emerged and began firing at the boys, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said in an emotional press conference hours after the incident.

Streeter, who was on a push scooter, was struck as he fled into the street.

The teen, from Plainfield, New Jersey, collapsed between two cars and was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, cops said.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey, joined by Mayor Eric Adams, called the shooting "terrible" and said that "we shouldn't have to suffer through this gun violence."

The older teen was able to make it across the street and run toward Lexington Avenue where he eventually was helped by a passerby who called 911, Maddrey said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect fled west on 128th Street toward Madison Avenue, according to Maddrey.

Police were investigating the motive and how many shots were fired.

“This is terrible and we shouldn’t have to suffer through this gun violence,” Maddrey told reporters. “We shouldn’t be scared to walk out in our streets in the broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon and feel like we’re going to be victims of gun violence.”