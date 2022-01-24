Boy, 14, busted in NYC assault, attempted carjacking: cops

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday for allegedly pummeling two men and trying to carjack one of the victims late last month, authorities said.

The teen’s dad turned him in around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in connection to the Dec. 29 incident on Southern Boulevard in Foxhurst, cops said.

He was charged with attempted robbery and assault, police said.

The teen — joined by a second suspect, who also appears young — walked up to a 46-year-old man outside his white SUV around 8:10 a.m. that day, cops said.

Video shows one of the suspects shaking the driver’s hand — but then slamming the car door and grabbing the keys before going around to the driver’s side and hopping in the car.

The two are shown trading blows until the suspect gets out of the car.

Then a second man, 54, who is not related to the driver, showed up and the duo punched him in the face, according to cops and the video.

The duo fled on foot without the victim’s ride.

Both victims were treated on scene by EMS for bruising on their faces.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.