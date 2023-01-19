Boy, 13, charged in shooting of 2 other teens outside NYC high school: cops

A 13-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly striking two other teens when he opened fire during a melee near a Queens high school, police said Thursday.

The teen — whose name was not released because he is a minor — was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment over the Wednesday shooting that wounded a 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy outside Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights .

The 13-year-old suspect was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, cops said. Citizen

The girl was struck in the ankle and the boy in the leg during the mayhem that ensued at a bus stop outside the school at around 4:50 p.m., cops said.

The victims, who are students at the school, were each taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy in the leg during the late-afternoon mayhem. Freelance

Sources said police saw the young shooter drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was later recovered by cops.

It’s unclear whether either victim was targeted, though police said both of them “weren’t active participants in the melee,” authorities said.

Sources said the 13-year-old boy did not attend Campus Magnet High School.