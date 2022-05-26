Boy, 1, struck by Staten Island driver critically hurt: cops

Boy, 1, struck by Staten Island driver critically hurt: cops

by

A 1-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was struck by a car while crossing a Staten Island street with his mom Thursday morning, cops said. 

The tot and his mom were crossing at the corner of Scarboro Avenue and Abbott Street in Rosebank around 7 a.m. when they were struck by a white Jeep, police said. 

The baby was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North in critical condition, cops said. 

The Jeep driver, a woman in her 40s, stayed at the scene. 
Seth Gottfried
On Thursday May 26th 2022 at approx. 7:10AM a mother and her 1 y/o child were struck by a Jeep as it turned onto AbbottStreet from Scarboro Avenue. The child was removed from the scene with CPR in progess and may have been pronounced at the hospital. The mother was not seriously injured. The female driver (black t-shirt) remained on scene. Seth Gottfried
The tot and his mom were crossing at the corner of Scarboro Avenue and Abbott Street.
Seth Gottfried
1-year-old child and mother hit by car and critically injured on Staten Island. Reports say the 1-year-old child has died.
The baby was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North in critical condition.
ABC 7 NY
On Thursday May 26th 2022 at approx. 7:10AM a mother and her 1 y/o child were struck by a Jeep as it turned onto AbbottStreet from Scarboro Avenue. The child was removed from the scene with CPR in progess and may have been pronounced at the hospital. The mother was not seriously injured. The female driver (black t-shirt) remained on scene. Seth Gottfried
No arrests were immediately made.
Seth Gottfried

The mother was also hospitalized, but no information was immediately known about the extent of her injuries. 

The Jeep driver, a woman in her 40s, stayed at the scene. 

No arrests were immediately made.