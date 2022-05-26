Boy, 1, struck by Staten Island driver critically hurt: cops

A 1-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was struck by a car while crossing a Staten Island street with his mom Thursday morning, cops said.

The tot and his mom were crossing at the corner of Scarboro Avenue and Abbott Street in Rosebank around 7 a.m. when they were struck by a white Jeep, police said.

The baby was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North in critical condition, cops said.

The mother was also hospitalized, but no information was immediately known about the extent of her injuries.

The Jeep driver, a woman in her 40s, stayed at the scene.

No arrests were immediately made.