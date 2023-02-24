Boxer Gervonta Davis punched NYC parking attendant: lawsuit

Boxing superstar and lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis impatiently cursed out and sucker-punched a parking lot attendant at a Manhattan garage while waiting for his car, a new lawsuit alleges.

Attendant Arturo Jimenez claims the 28-year-old boxer was staying at the Hotel Continental in Times Square across the street from the Edison Park Fast Garage on West 44th Street when he came to collect his Cadillac Escalade on March 8, 2022, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday.

Jimenez had just started his shift and was getting another car out when Davis approached, asking for his car keys, the filing says.

But Jimenez didn’t know Davis had asked for his car from another employee – prompting the fighter to allegedly say “stop f–king playing with me” before punching Jimenez in the chest.





Boxer Gervonta Davis has been accused of punching a parking lot attendant in New York City in March 2022. AP

Jimenez was pulled into the office by another worker while Davis waited outside and continued “yelling and cursing … demanding that he be given his car keys, though he refused to pay his parking fee,” the suit charges.





Parking attendant Arturo Jimenez claims Davis swore at him and then socked him in the chest.

Davis allegedly finally paid and drove off, but the incident showed his “utter indifference to the safety and well-being of others,” the court papers allege.

Jimenez suffered “multiple bodily injuries” from the blow, the filing claims. He filed a police report the next day.

He’s suing for unspecified damages.





The mugshot from Davis’ Dec. 2022 arrest for domestic violence in which the accuser later walked back the allegations. AP

Davis pleaded guilty last week in a 2020 Maryland hit-and-run case and reportedly faces sentencing on May 5.

In a separate case, Davis was arrested in December on charges of domestic violence. Those allegations were later walked back by his accuser, Vanessa Posso, with whom he shares a daughter.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Davis called the accusations “bulls–t” and said, “I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f–king daughter.”

Davis’ criminal defense attorney didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Additional reporting by Amanda Woods