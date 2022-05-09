Box truck slams into 69-year-old pedestrian in NYC

A box truck mowed down a 69-year-old pedestrian on the Upper East Side early Monday, cops said.
The male victim was crossing at East 89th Street and Second Avenue around 4:40 a.m. when the truck crashed into him, authorities said.
The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition but stabilized later in the morning, cops said.
He suffered a severe injury to his right arm, police said.
The 37-year-old box-truck driver stayed at the scene, police said.
By later in the morning, it did not appear that there was any criminality involved, cops said.
The incident comes a day after a Queens woman was crushed between parked cars as she tried to stop an out-of-control stolen truck — leaving her gravely injured on the ground as her young daughter screamed, “Mommy!”
Florence Ngwu, 49, was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash and died Monday morning, her niece confirmed.