Box truck slams into 69-year-old pedestrian in NYC

Box truck slams into 69-year-old pedestrian in NYC

by

A box truck mowed down a 69-year-old pedestrian on the Upper East Side early Monday, cops said. 

The male victim was crossing at East 89th Street and Second Avenue around 4:40 a.m. when the truck crashed into him, authorities said. 

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition but stabilized later in the morning, cops said. 

He suffered a severe injury to his right arm, police said.

The 37-year-old box-truck driver stayed at the scene, police said. 

By later in the morning, it did not appear that there was any criminality involved, cops said. 

The incident comes a day after a Queens woman was crushed between parked cars as she tried to stop an out-of-control stolen truck — leaving her gravely injured on the ground as her young daughter screamed, “Mommy!”

A box truck mowed down a 69-year-old pedestrian.
G.N.Miller/NYPost
The aftermath of an accident scene at 90th Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan where a man jumped in front of a moving truck.
The male victim was crossing at East 89th Street and Second Avenue around 4:40 a.m.
G.N.Miller/NYPost
Photo of: The aftermath of an accident scene at 90th Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan where a man jumped in front of a moving truck.
The victim suffered a severe injury to his right arm.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

Florence Ngwu, 49, was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash and died Monday morning, her niece confirmed. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.