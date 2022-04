A bouncer was shot during a fight at a Queens nightspot late Sunday, police said.

The 25-year-old man was shot inside the Lowkey Garden Lounge on Austin Street near 70th Road in Forest Hills when a dispute broke out minutes before midnight, cops said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators are looking for two male suspects, who fled in a black sedan, police said Monday morning.

It’s unclear whether the victim knew the suspects.