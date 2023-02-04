Boozed up TopGolfers ‘brutally’ assault family at LI facility: Lawsuit

They went to the driving range and got clubbed.

A Long Island man claims he and his family were attacked by a belligerent group of drunken duffers at a TopGolf driving range, while security guards allegedly did nothing to stop the escalating violence.

Sliman Alem, 34, was left with a black eye and periorbital fractures, and a relative was concussed after he was smashed with a golf club during the incident, Alem charges in a Suffolk County Supreme Court lawsuit against the range.

Alem was nearly tossed off the ledge of his second-story bay during the melee, and his young brother-in-law was hit in the head with a golf club, according to court papers.

The June outing at the Holtsville facility, which features electronically tracked golf balls, food and booze served in a three-story facility, was uneventful until a group in a neighboring bay became “aggressive amongst each other,” Alem said in court papers.

The rowdy bunch then began cursing at Alem and his family, using racial slurs, and throwing food — with the violence evolving to “kicking, punching and brutally assaulting” the group when it became apparent that Alem had asked management to step in, according to the lawsuit.





One of the aggressors was outside the facility with a gun, Alem alleged, but Suffolk County police would not confirm the presence of a weapon and said the incident is under investigation and no arrests had been made.

Alem, who works at a dental practice, is suing Top Golf for $4 million for continuing to serve the intoxicated bunch alcohol and failing to keep his family safe.

“Security just failed completely, and abdicated their responsibility,” said lawyer Meir Moza, who represents Alem.

TopGolf denied the allegations in a legal filing responding to the lawsuit.