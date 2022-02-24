Bon Jovi sells Manhattan condo for $22 million

Shortly after listing on a prayer, Jon Bon Jovi has said goodbye to his Manhattan condo.

According to the Compass listing for the Greenwich Village four-bedroom, the new owner inked the contract for the unit on Feb. 16, shortly after the property listed on Feb. 10. While property records have not yet been filed for the sale, it sold for its $22 million asking price, according to Robb Report.

The rock star and proud Jersey son bought the expansive 4,000-square-foot apartment in 2017 for $18.94 million, The Post previously reported. The 59-year-old moved to the apartment from his former duplex at nearby 150 Charles St., which he reportedly sold at a major loss.

Located at 155 W. 11th St., an elevator opens into a private vestibule that leads to a 40-foot living room awash in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s also a large eat-in kitchen fit with modern appliances, as well as Juliet balconies offering enviable city views.

The corner master bedroom also boasts city views from the south and east. It also has a walk-in closet and a “light-filled bathing sanctuary” of a bathroom, complete with custom millwork, marble mosaic detail, radiant-heated floors and a glass-enclosed shower, according to the listing.

All three other bedrooms also have ensuite baths and closet space. A laundry room is located along a service hallway, and there are oak hardwood floors and zoned climate control throughout.

The 14th-floor condo unit is located in a 17-story, 82-unit new construction building finished in 2013. Amenities include access to The Greenwich Lane’s fitness center, 75-foot swimming pool, whirlpool, golf simulator and steam rooms. In addition to the spa features, there’s also a dining lounge, a 21-seat movie room, a garden and a reflecting pool.

The listing broker, Compass’ Leonard Steinberg, declined The Post’s request for comment on the sale.

