Bodybuilder charged with shooting LI parents cries in court

The bodybuilder accused of shooting his parents in their Long Island mansion broke down in court Monday — after getting a disapproving look from his father.

Dino Tomassetti, 29 — who needed three sets of handcuffs to restrain his bulging arms — cried inside the Nassau County courtroom as he was arraigned on an indictment charging him with attempted murder, assault and gun possession in the Christmas Day shooting of his parents, Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti, inside their Hewlett Harbor mansion.

His parents were both in the courtroom.

The accused gunman looked back at his father in the audience during the proceedings, with the elder Tomassetti staring back and shaking his head at his handcuffed son.

Dino Tomassetti cried inside the Nassau County courtroom. Bergen County Sheriff

Dino Tomassetti needed three sets of handcuffs to restrain his bulging arms. Dennis A. Clark

The crying suspect quickly composed himself and turned to face Judge Terrence Murphy.

Dino Tomassetti pleaded not guilty as the mother of his son also looked on.

“A holiday morning traditionally marked by peace and joy was shattered when Dino Tomassetti allegedly entered his parents’ home on Christmas Day, began arguing with his family, and shot them both,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement after the arraignment.

Vincenza and Rocco Tomassetti, along with the mother of Dino’s baby, Clarissa Perez, are seen at Nassau County Court House on February 7, 2022. James Messerschmidt for the NY P

Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti were shot and injured on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2021. Facebook/Vincenza Tomassetti

“The defendant allegedly fled the scene and was apprehended later that day in New Jersey,” Donnelly said. “The victims have made remarkable strides in their recovery and are lucky to be alive today.”

Outside the courthouse, defense lawyer William Petrillo insisted that his client’s parents were “100 percent behind” their son but did not comment further.

Police said Dino Tomassetti allegedly flipped out when his parents refused to let him take his 2-year-old son with him when he left the home.

Dino Tomassetti looked back at his father, Rocco Tomassetti, in the audience during the proceedings. James Messerschmidt for the NY P

Dino Tomassetti shot his parents, Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti, inside their Hewlett Harbor mansion. James Messerschmidt for the NY P

He is accused of shooting both his parents, then pistol-whipping his father when he ran out of bullets, according to police.

Both victims were treated at a local hospital and released.

The attack happened in front of the toddler and his mother, Klarisa Perez, authorities have said.

Dino Tomassetti was arraigned on an indictment charging him with attempted murder, assault and gun possession. facebook/dino.tomassetti

Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti were present in the courtroom. Facebook/Vincenza Tomassetti

Dino Tomassetti fled the mansion and drove to New Jersey, where he was eventually arrested and shipped back to Nassau County to face the charges.

He has been held without bail since his arraignment.

The hulking bodybuilder worked as a personal trainer at Retro Fitness in Queens.