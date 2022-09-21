Body parts found stored in Brooklyn apartment: sources

Multiple suitcases apparently filled with body parts were found inside a Brooklyn apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to police sources.

Cops made the gruesome discovery at 315 Linwood St. in East New York after a foul order was reported in a sixth-floor home, sources said.

Officials entered the apartment and discovered blood and human remains after receiving word that the tenant — a woman in her 20s — was unaccounted for, the sources said.

Police were investigating in East New York after human remains appeared to be found in an apartment. Joe Marino

A person of interest had been identified and was being sought for questioning, according to sources.

The medical examiner was investigating the findings and was expected to release further information Thursday.