Body of murdered NYC woman found after ‘foul odor’ reports

A 43-year-old woman was murdered in her Brooklyn home — and her body was only discovered after neighbors complained about a foul odor coming from the apartment, authorities said Thursday.

Tamara Graham was found dead on the living room floor of her eighth-floor apartment at NYCHA’s Albany Houses on Troy Avenue near St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15, cops said.

Police showed up at the apartment after receiving 911 calls complaining of a foul odor. It’s unclear how long she had been dead by the time her body was found.





Tamara Graham, 43, was found dead in her Albany Houses apartment in December, cops said. Google Maps

An autopsy revealed that the hyoid bone in the middle of her neck was crushed, causing her death, police said Thursday.

No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, and cops did not have information on suspects.