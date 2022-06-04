Body of missing swimmer Alfred Williams found off Wildwood coast

The body of a teenager who went missing while swimming at the Jersey Shore has been recovered, police announced Saturday.

Alfred Williams, 19 of Drexel Hill, Pa., went under the surf and never came back up at Andrews Avenue Beach in Wildwood on Tuesday.

His body was found early Saturday morning near the Palm Road Beach in neighboring Wildwood Crest, police said in a statement.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Emergency officials responded to a 911 call for swimmers in distress just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they saw two swimmers struggling about 100-200 yards offshore, Wildwood Police said.

Firefighters were able to reach and rescue the two swimmers. A third swimmer had made it to shore with assistance before rescuers arrived, police said.

The 19-year-old’s body was recovered near Wildwood. CBS Philly

But once the firefighters made it back to the beach, they learned that Williams was still missing. Firefighters got back in the water and began an “aggressive search” for him, joined by members of the Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police Marine Division, off-duty lifeguards and other local rescue organizations.

The rescue mission soon turned into a recovery mission.

One of the three swimmers treated at the scene was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, cops said.