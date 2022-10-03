Bodega worker, woman shot by gunman inside NYC store: cops

A Brooklyn bodega worker and another woman were hurt when a man opened fire into the store late Sunday, cops said. 

A man barged into the Awesome Food Corp. supermarket on Glenwood Road near East 105th Street in Canarsie around 8:30 p.m. and fired multiple shots, authorities said. 

A 22-year-old male employee was struck in the ankle and a 23-year-old woman was blasted in the back, police said. 

Both the man and woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Wayne Carrington

It’s unclear whether the gunman – who fled after the shooting – was known to either of the victims. 

The motive was also unknown Monday morning. 

One of the shooting victims is taken away on a stretcher.
Wayne Carrington

Nothing was stolen from the store.