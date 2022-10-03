Bodega worker, woman shot by gunman inside NYC store: cops

A Brooklyn bodega worker and another woman were hurt when a man opened fire into the store late Sunday, cops said.
A man barged into the Awesome Food Corp. supermarket on Glenwood Road near East 105th Street in Canarsie around 8:30 p.m. and fired multiple shots, authorities said.
A 22-year-old male employee was struck in the ankle and a 23-year-old woman was blasted in the back, police said.
Both victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear whether the gunman – who fled after the shooting – was known to either of the victims.
The motive was also unknown Monday morning.
Nothing was stolen from the store.