Bodega worker Jose Alba’s supporters rally at City Hall for DA to drop murder charges

Demonstrators rallied at City Hall Wednesday, calling on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to drop the murder charge against a bodega worker who stabbed to death a man who attacked him in his store.

Bodega workers and owners were among those showing support for Jose Alba, 61, who allegedly stabbed 35-year-old Austin Simon after he came behind the counter and attacked Alba in a fight that began over a bag of potato chips.

Footage shows Alba tried to avoid the July 1 confrontation in the Hamilton Heights grocery and was shoved by the much-younger man before the two tangled and the bodega worker shoved a knife into Simon’s neck.

His supporters “believe in him,” said Francisco Marte, president and founder of the Bodega and Small Business Group.

“They do believe it was self-defense. The videos say it all,” Marte told The Post of the rally, which he organized. “They make it clear that it’s a case of self-defense.”

Simon’s girlfriend allegedly had gotten into an argument with Alba when she couldn’t pay for a bag of chips. She left and returned with Simon, who approached the worker in what quickly turned into a physical confrontation.

Francisco Marte, president and founder of the Bodega and Small Business Group, said Jose Alba only acted in self-defense. Gregory P. Mango

Alba himself wasn’t in attendance at the rally as he tries to avoid the spotlight ahead of his trial on the advice of his attorney, Marte said. Alba previously told The Post he didn’t know “how this happened.”

“But I’m also sad. I know what the pain is,” he said in Spanish. “I ask that [Simon’s family] please forgive me because I didn’t want to do that.”

Alba is now out on $50,000 bail after spending time on Rikers Island. Marte said Alba “doesn’t need that” ankle monitor.

“He is not going anywhere. Anyone who is monitored like that looks like a criminal,” Marte said. “He is going to stay and face this. He knows he is innocent (of murder charges) so there is no need to run away.”

Former City Councilman Ruben Diaz, who attended the rally, said in a newsletter that the videos showed Alba was defending himself because “he feared for his own life.”

“This evidence and videos tell the story and are self-explanatory,” Diaz wrote.

“Unfortunately, the visual evidence did not suffice for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose policies have shown that he is an advocate, and defender of the criminal element, and not the victims.”

Former City Councilman Ruben Diaz said that DA Alvin Bragg is a “defender of the criminal element, and not the victims.” Gregory P. Mango

Some of the rallygoers are calling for Bragg to resign, and some right-leaning City Council members wrote a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday asking her to remove the prosecutor over the incident and several others they perceived as soft on crime.

But Marte said he isn’t personally in favor of removing Bragg and plans to meet with the DA next week for the second time in the aftermath of the case.