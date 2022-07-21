Bodega worker Jose Alba too scared to leave home after murder charge is dropped

Jose Alba may be free of his murder case — but the wrongfully charged Manhattan bodega worker told The Post on Wednesday he’s still too traumatized to leave his home.

Speaking through a crack in his front door a day after his controversial murder case was dismissed, the 61-year-old said he was scared and confessed, “I don’t want to go out.”

Alba said that he and his family have seen chilling online posts maligning him over the fatal stabbing of Austin Simon, 35, a violent ex-con who had attacked him behind the counter of a Hamilton Heights bodega on July 1.

“This hasn’t been easy,” Alba told The Post, adding that he was unhappy and feeling “so-so” following the weeks-long saga to clear his name.

Still, the father-of-three said he felt “lighter” in the wake of his electronic ankle monitor being removed Tuesday — just hours after embattled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg finally moved to drop the second-degree charge against him.

At one point, Alba stuck out his leg and showed off his ankle sans-monitor.

“Look at the bruise, the mark it left,” he said.

Bodega Clerk Jose Alba, seen through a crack in his door, is terrified to leave his home, hesitant to speak with anyone. Gabriella Bass

Alba was initially charged with stabbing Austin Simon, who aggressively confronted the bodega clerk.

Alba, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic 30 years ago in search of a better life, also had a message for those who stood by him throughout his harrowing ordeal.

“Thank you for everything, I’m grateful for the support,” he said.

The murder charge initially brought by Bragg’s office prompted huge backlash, with Alba and his many backers — who included Mayor Eric Adams and bodega worker groups — arguing his actions were self-defense.

Following an investigation, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case, conceding there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Alba “was not justified in his use of deadly physical force.”

His electronic ankle monitor was removed on Tuesday, leaving a dark mark. Tomas E. Gaston

Simon’s girlfriend, who stabbed Alba, has not been charged for the violent act. Gabriella Bass

Surveillance footage of the attack had shown Alba being attacked by Simon, and even telling the assailant, “Papa, I don’t want a problem.”

Video also showed Alba allegedly being stabbed by Simon’s girlfriend as the worker tried to fend off and fatally slash the ex-con. Simon’s girlfriend has not been hit with any charges.

The decision to drop the case came after The Post highlighted Alba’s plight, which saw the hardworking employee initially held at Rikers Island on a $250,000 bond, before the amount was lowered and he was freed on house arrest.

Adams — who had previously stood up for Alba — on Tuesday called Bragg’s move to dismiss the charges the “right decision.”

“I think in this case we had an innocent, hard working New Yorker that was doing his job and someone was extremely aggressive towards him,” the mayor said. “I believe that after the DA’s review, the DA in my opinion, made the right decision.”