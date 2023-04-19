BMW passenger killed in crash on NYC expressway: cops

The passenger of a BMW was killed when the car’s 19-year-old driver slammed into a tractor-trailer on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Wednesday, authorities said.
The teen motorist was heading south on the roadway’s left lane — near the entrance to the Major Deegan Expressway — at around 1:45 a.m. when he tried to pass the tractor, cops said.
But he ended up hitting the truck on the rear driver’s side, instead, according to authorities.
His passenger — who was not immediately identified — was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The BMW driver suffered only minor injuries, cops said.
Photos from the scene show the completely totaled white SUV on the side of the road.
The truck driver remained at the scene, police said.