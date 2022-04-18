Bloomberg, Adams announce summer program at NYC charter schools

City charter schools are slated for a $50-million investment for summer programs from the private and philanthropic sectors, spearheaded by former Big Apple Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Summer Boost NYC” is estimated to cover 25,000 kindergarten through eighth-graders recovering from the pandemic, for an average of five weeks this summer.

“What we’re talking about today is the educational equivalent of long COVID,” said Bloomberg, joining Mayor Eric Adams for the announcement on Monday at City Hall. “The good news is we know how to treat it — extra help and intensive instruction.”

“This summer, I think is a valuable opportunity to make up for lost ground. We’re not going to let it slip by,” he said.

Students will be tested at the beginning and end of the summer to gauge their progress. Program heads expected some charter schools will use the funds to expand their own programs, while others could incorporate the model curriculum Bloomberg Philanthropies is backing.

Mayor Eric Adams jokes with former Mayor Michael Bloomberg by showing him a photograph of a handshake at a press conference held in the Blue Room at City Hall. Stefan Jeremiah

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a press conference. Stefan Jeremiah

The announcement, a homecoming for both mayors — Bloomberg more than 8 years after his mayoralty ended, while Adams returned from a week-long COVID quarantine — comes after the current administration last month expanded Summer Rising, the city’s summer school model.

Mayor Eric Adams pledged to grow that program to 110,000 elementary and middle school students, up by more than 10%, according to city officials.

Both district and charter schools have access to Summer Rising, while Summer Boost NYC is limited to the latter kids. Some charter networks have been criticized for benefiting from public funds while also having access to private funding, but Adams said he won’t get “caught up in the conversation of separating children based on the name of the school they are in.”

The program will test students at the beginning and end of the summer to gauge their progress. Stefan Jeremiah

Mayor Eric Adams pledged to grow the program to 110,000 elementary and middle school students. Stefan Jeremiah

“Every young person, whether they are in district schools or charter schools, they deserve to have a quality education. That is what this administration is saying. That is what this mayor is doing today,” he said.

Alongside both summer programs for elementary and middle school students, Adams early in his tenure added slots to the city’s paid jobs and internships program for 14- to 24-year-olds, the Summer Youth Employment Program.

“I believe all-year school — I’ve made that clear,” Adams said. “Our children need to have structured education throughout the entire year to catch up and to exceed.”

Hizzoner has previously touted the expansion of summer youth programs to respond to increasing crime, as temperatures rise this summer. In just these past few weeks, schools have had to respond to a spate of safety concerns, from lockdowns in the wake of the Brooklyn subway shooting to an intruder who slashed a Bronx school safety agent.

“During the summer months, crime increases,” he said. “Our goal’s to place our children in safe spaces, so that we can bring down the violence, bring children to safe environments so that they can continue to grow and learn and prosper during the summer months.”