Blonde with manicure, pal use swiped credit card: NYPD

A blonde with a stunning manicure joined a brunette accomplice to use a stolen credit card and buy merchandise in Greenwich Village, cops said Sunday.

The duo used the purloined plastic at the Village Hemp Shop on MacDougal Street in Manhattan around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 25, according to police.

The 34-year-old owner of the card wasn’t sure when or where the card was taken, a police rep said.

Photos released by cops show both women wore black face masks in the shop. The woman with blond hair can be seen in one image holding her phone with long painted nails.

She is described as 5-foot-4 with a slim build, long blond hair, and brown eyes, cops said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

The other woman is about 5-foot-2, has a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes, cops said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

The pair’s crime occurred about a week after another female duo, both with nice manicures, robbed a woman on a Brooklyn subway platform, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.