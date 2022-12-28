Blizzard death toll rises to 37 in Buffalo area as cleanup continues

Last weekend’s upstate New York blizzard has now claimed the lives of at least 37 people in the Buffalo area, county officials confirmed Wednesday, as storm cleanup efforts continue.

The updated death toll was shared by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who confirmed an additional three deaths were caused by the ferocious storm that battered western New York.

Of the 37 fatalities in Erie County, 17 people were found outside; nine died as a result of no heat inside of a home; four were found dead inside their vehicles; four died from cardiac events as the result of snow shoveling or snow blowing; and three people died due to EMS delays, according to Poloncarz.

Buffalo has seen the highest death toll, with 29. Seven deaths occurred in the suburbs and one is unknown, Poloncarz said.

At least 60 people were killed nationally in the historic winter storm, including 37 in Erie County. AP

Multiple bodies remained unidentified by Wednesday evening, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poloncarz claimed he wouldn’t have “changed anything” about the driving ban that critics say was implemented far too late, resulting in some deaths.

The travel ban in Buffalo was not issued until just before 9 a.m. and and the rest of the county beginning at 9:30 a.m on Friday morning, giving locals — many of whom were already at work — just over 40 minutes to get home before the “blizzard of the century” struck.

Many cars remained stranded on roadways 6 days since the blizzard began. REUTERS

“As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Poloncarz tweeted.

Poloncarz on Tuesday called in 100 National Guard troops to help enforce the ban, which will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

National guard members check on residents in Buffalo on Wednesday. AP

Poloncarz also pointed the finger at Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown for the failed response to the epic storm in the county’s largest city, calling the reaction there “embarrassing.” The county has taken over snow removal operations in the city of 275,000.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia told reporters Tuesday that he had “never seen anything like the storm,” and its blinding conditions but conceded that authorities “absolutely” could have better handled the deadly blizzard.

“We planned,’’ Garcia insisted Tuesday, echoing officials from Gov. Kathy Hochul on down.

A travel ban will be in effect until 9 a.m. on Thursday, county officials said. AP

“But we never thought that it was going to be as bad as it was,’’ he acknowledged. “So do we have to get better? Absolutely. Better equipment, more equipment.’’