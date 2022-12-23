Bill Gates lists pregnant daughter’s NYC apartment at a loss

Bill Gates is selling his daughter’s New York City apartment — and is willing to take a slight loss in the process, The Post has learned.

Gates spent $5 million in cash for the three-bedroom spread, purchasing it through a trust administered through Watermark Estate Management Services LLC, which he uses for his personal and family matters. The condo at 1212 Fifth Ave. is now on the market asking $4.75 million.

Gates, 67, purchased the East Side residence for his now-pregnant daughter, Jennifer Gates, so she would have a place to stay following her graduation from Stanford University.

But seeing as Jennifer wed fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar in October 2021, and are set to welcome their first child — a baby girl — in a few weeks, she likely outgrew the home that overlooks Central Park.

Spanning nearly 2,400 square feet, the residence features coffered ceilings and oversize windows for optimal sunlight and standout views of that famed greenspace, according to the listing.

The nearly 2,400-square-foot home is at 1212 Fifth Ave. uptown. Brown Harris Stevens

The great room with views of Central Park, as seen in this image from a previous listing. Brown Harris Stevens

A den with built-in bookshelves. Brown Harris Stevens

Several updates have taken place since Jennifer moved in, which includes widening the living and dining room areas, and adding a wet bar and a wine fridge. Meanwhile, the third bedroom received a built-in desk, which can also function as a home office or a media room.

The eat-in kitchen features Miele and Bertazzoni appliances, as well as custom Italian cabinets, the listing adds.

The corner primary suite features three closets with a marble ensuite bathroom that features heated floors and a freestanding soaking tub. All boast dramatic park views.

Building amenities include a 24/7 concierge attended lobby, a live-in resident manager, a 2,600-square-foot fitness center, a residents’ lounge and a children’s playroom.

The eat-in kitchen. Brown Harris Stevens

One of three bedrooms. Brown Harris Stevens

One of four bathrooms. Brown Harris Stevens

Toni Haber, of Compass, holds the listing.

Now a med student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and set to graduate in 2023, Jennifer celebrated the upcoming arrival of her child with a Christmas-themed baby shower on Thursday.

The move to sell the home also comes as Gates admitted that he’ll drop off the World’s Richest People list.

“I turned 67 in October. It’s hard to believe I’m that old — in America, most people my age are retired!” he wrote in a Dec. 20 blog post.

“Although I don’t care where I rank on the list of the world’s richest people,” he wrote, “I do know that as I succeed in giving, I will drop down and eventually off the list altogether.”

Gates added, “I started looking at the world through a new lens recently — when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I’ll become a grandfather next year. Simply typing that phrase, ‘I’ll become a grandfather next year,’ makes me emotional. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I’m more inspired than ever to help everyone’s children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive.”