Bill de Blasio’s barber says he did a hair dye ‘touch-up’ on the former mayor

Bill de Blasio’s longtime barber dished Wednesday about his new hair dye job while the former mayor stopped by the storied Manhattan barbershop that nearly closed its doors for good during the pandemic.

The 61-year-old politician’s barber at Astor Place Hair Stylists, Alberto Amore, told The Post de Blasio’s eye-catching transition from gray to brown locks was simply a light touch-up that appears much darker in certain lighting.

“We did a little touch-up on his hair. But the photos published made it look much darker than it is,” said Amore. “It’s a brown, light brown color.”

De Blasio paid Amore a visit Wednesday to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the iconic 75-year-old East Village barber shop being saved from going out of business.

Amore, who has been snipping de Blasio’s hair for two decades, said his ‘do has sprouted into many different looks over the years.

“De Blasio back in the day used to wear an Afro, but now he’s like a regular boy, a regular guy,” he said. “I do whatever he wants. I basically give him a professional haircut — not too long, not too short.”

He added, “He’s passed the Afro days. He’s not a young chicken anymore. He’s still young but not that young.”

On the subject of cuts, De Blasio was asked by The Post if he regrets leaving Mayor Eric Adams with a massive budget deficit by spending all the city’s COVID-19 money, growing the municipal workforce and leaving the city with barely any funds to negotiate new union contracts.

“I wouldn’t say any of that is the right way to think about it,” de Blasio replied. “Our job was to bring New York City back; our job was to spark a recovery. I believe the resources we used we used right.”

“Go out on Broadway right now! This is the a city that’s coming back. I’m very proud of what we did. I’m proud of the people in public service who made that happen,” he said.

De Blasio — who arrived 40 minutes later than his scheduled appointment — said he hadn’t looked at the details of the city’s new budget, or Adams’ cuts, but said that he’s glad he didn’t chop pre-K dollars when he was in charge.

“I can only say this: the focus on Early Childhood Education has worked; pre-K and 3-K have worked. Whatever the approach we have to just make sure it’s truly universal,” de Blasio said. “We have to make sure there’s a seat for everyone who needs one.”

The beloved barbershop was saved from closing its doors by a group of wealthy New Yorkers who stepped in to save it in November 2020. Famous customers over the years have ranged from pop artist Andy Warhol to actor Robert de Niro.

Other well-heeled devotees include Mike Bloomberg adviser and former Hillary Clinton aide Howard Wolfson, pollster Jefrey Pollock and gaming mogul Jeff Gural.