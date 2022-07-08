Bill de Blasio wanted to ‘get in bed’ with Eliot Spitzer but I beat him to it: Lis Smith

Political strategist Lis Smith casts Bill de Blasio as a “gross unshowered guy” who had good reason to be “pissed” about her romantic fling with Eliot Spitzer — exposed by The Post — especially after he failed to woo an endorsement from the ex-governor while running for mayor in 2013.

“Both of us had tried to get in bed with Eliot, but only one of us had been successful,” Smith writes in in her new book “Any Given Tuesday,” an excerpt of which was shared with New York Magazine.

The jab at de Blasio — who fired her from a City Hall job after her relationship with the prostitution scandal-scarred Spitzer became public — was one of many in the 304-page book that also excoriated disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Smith claims she had issues with de Blasio soon after she began interviewing for a dream job as a mayoral spokeswoman before he took office in 2014.

“The likely incoming mayor of New York was childish, intellectually lazy, overconfident in his own abilities, and annoyingly condescending,” she says in the book.

Smith adds she “basically blacked out for the next ten minutes” as the lefty pol opined about “everything from Fiorello La Guardia to Buddhism.”

Lis Smith blasted former Mayor Bill de Blasio as a “gross unshowered guy in college.” Paul Martinka

“[De Blasio is the] gross unshowered guy in college who showed up to Philosophy 101 and hogged ten minutes of class time to yell about the necessity of seizing the means of production,” Smith quips in the book.

Neal Kwatra — a political consultant working on de Blasio’s campaign to represent the 10th Congressional District — fired back via Twitter Friday.

“So tired of this revisionist history about what she actually did in 2013. She worked on Spitzer’s losing campaign for comptroller, a race that was miserably mismanaged. Then her buddy .. brings her over post-primary on de Blasio, when nothing f–king mattered except coronation,” Kwatra tweeted.

The multiple scandal-scarred Spitzer, who was outed as “Client No. 9” in a protitution ring takedown that forced him to resign as governor in 2008, attempted a political comeback in 2013 in an unsuccessful bid for city comptroller.

Smith’s criticism of de Blasio and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the book contrasts with the flowery words she uses to describe U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg – a once obscure small-city mayor who Smith helped launch to national political stardom.

Smith, 40, has also advised other political heavy hitters like former President Barack Obama and former U.S. Sens. Jon Corzine and Claire McCaskill.

Lis Smith praised Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in her new book, “Any Given Tuesday.” Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP

The 304-page political memoir, slated to be released on July 19, chronicles the ups and downs of her interactions with top pols – along with plenty of mixed feelings about them.

“You might be asking yourself why, a year to the day after Buttigieg’s exit from the presidential race, I found myself on a call not with Prince Charming but with the “Prince of Darkness,” the political insider’s nickname for Cuomo,” she writes in a second excerpt published in Politico Friday.

“Well, it was complicated,” she added of her past efforts to help Cuomo survive accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied, that ultimately led to his resignation last year.