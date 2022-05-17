Bill de Blasio eyeing run at newly drawn NY seat Nadler has left behind

Just when you thought he was out …

Ex-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a state lawmaker he plans to run for New York’s newly drawn 10th Congressional District — the seat that entrenched Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is vacating to fight it out with former longtime ally Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the rejiggered 12th.

De Blasio told state Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (D-Borough Park) Tuesday afternoon that “he is committed to running in the race.”

“He’s in, he’s running — he’s calling people,” said Eichenstein, telling The Post that de Blasio had a number of donors and other electeds on his list to inform.

“Based on the conversation that I had with him earlier today, he is running for Congress in the new NY-10 Congressional District.”

“He called me earlier this afternoon. While I will keep our conversation private, I will confirm that we spoke for over 20 minutes about his decision to run for this district.”

De Blasio formerly considered a run for the NY-11 district — before the state’s redistricting maps were thrown out the first time — but then dropped his bid.

“These neighborhoods are not foreign to him, he’s been representing some of these neighborhoods since 2001 and whether it’s been perfect or not at all times — these relationships are longstanding and run deep.”

“I’m not endorsing anyone today, let’s see how this race shapes up and who will ultimately be on the ballot.”

De Blasio, who has been living with his wife, Chirlane, in a Brooklyn hotel since leaving office while they renovate their Park Slope home, did not immediately return a request for comment when reached by The Post.