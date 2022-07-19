Bill de Blasio drops out of Congress race

Strike two!

Bill de Blasio dropped his bid to represent the left-leaning 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, admitting that “it’s not going work out.”

“I’ve really listened carefully to people and it’s clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option. And I respect that,” the former mayor said in a video statement posted to Twitter.

“Even though this is not going to work out, I hope you know how much I appreciate you and we’re gonna do a lot together to make this city better in the future.”

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio has dropped out of the race for the 10th Congressional District. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

De Blasio’s announcement came after a disastrous poll that saw him far behind other candidates. Wokking Families Party

The ex-mayor admitted his campaign is “not going to work out.” Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

De Blasio quit the race one day after a poll released by the progressive Working Families Party showed more than half of undecided Democratic voters in the district definitely would not back him in the crowded race.

The primary is set for Aug. 23.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.