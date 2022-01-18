Bill de Blasio announces he’s not running for NY governor

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided not to launch a longshot bid for governor, he announced Tuesday.

In a video posted on Twitter, de Blasio touted his record on education and policing before declaring, “No, I’m not going to be running for governor of New York state.”

“But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” he added in the 90-second clip, recorded outside one of his Park Slope homes.

De Blasio — who formed a state candidate committee in November fueling speculation that he was weighing a gubernatorial run — promised to announce “more news” in the coming days, hinting he will not exit the political arena.

“Let’s keep this fight going, ’cause we proved change can happen in New York,” he said.

De Blasio, who also briefly ran a quixotic, unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2019 as New Yorkers endured his second and final term at City Hall, was succeeded by Mayor Eric Adams.

The news comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead in the Democratic primary for governor of New York grew to over 30 points beyond de Blasio, her closest competitor, according to a new poll, indicating his previously expected gubernatorial bid would have been a steep climb. In the Siena College survey, Hochul earned the support of 46 percent of Democratic voters, while de Blasio netted just 12 percent.

Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday he will not be running for NY governor. Bill de Blasio/Twitter

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island have also entered the June 2022 primary contest.

During his final years leading City Hall, de Blasio repeatedly hinted he would run for governor — despite his popularity tanking among voters.

Even before disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation in August, de Blasio had started talking to his inner circle and union allies about running to be the state’s chief executive, The Post reported in March.

In August, de Blasio didn’t rule out running for governor, and in recent months has said he wants to stay in “public service,” delivering several campaign-style speeches at Big Apple churches.

As he teased throwing his hat in the ring, the then-lame duck mayor in November proposed implementing year-round school statewide along with a series of other educational reforms that would apply to the Empire State, all funded via a wealth tax.

When State Attorney General Letitia James last month dropped out of the gubernatorial race, de Blasio was “on cloud nine” as he hoped to take advantage of a less crowded primary competition.

De Blasio’s political maneuvering came as his approval ratings were in the basement. One recent poll showed de Blasio was less popular in deep blue New York State than Republican ex-President Donald Trump.