Bill Clinton, Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul atop cleaner Empire State

Former President Bill Clinton on Thursday joined Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams to promote the release of the “Empire Building playbook,” billed as a blueprint for how building owners can cut down on carbon emissions produced by office buildings.

During a joint press conference at the world famous tower — which itself has been retrofitted to reduce its carbon footprint — the former commander-in-chief declared the plan could help prevent climate change from “coming down like a ton of bricks” while creating jobs.

“Now you got it in one place, [so] nobody has an excuse anymore,” he said.

“If we could do an Empire State job on every sizable building in every city in America in the next two years, we would probably buy 20 years [of] more time before the worst consequences of climate change come down on us like a ton of bricks,” Clinton added.

“And we would end a lot of the political divide, because how can you be against doing more with less?” he said. “How can you be against creating more jobs for innovative companies.”

The Empire State Building’s climate-friendly retrofit was completed in 2010 and cost its owners about $31 million, according to reports. As part of the upgrades, the building’s more than 6,000 windows’ insulation were improved and the elevator system’s braking system was changed to more efficiently use energy, Time Magazine reported last year.

The upgrades slashed the building’s energy usage by about 40%, and saved the iconic building’s owners more than $4 million every year, according to Time and Washington Post.

The 75-year-old former president said the blueprint released Thursday shows landlords job-creation statistics and potential reduction in energy bills while comparing its simplicity to that of a children’s book.

“It’s hard to sell something with a lot of moving parts, but when you got it in a little book that’s like the books I read to my grandchildren, everybody can understand it, it oughta be easy,” he said.

“So if you believe New York should have more jobs … if you don’t want to see the rising waters flood the south end of Manhattan, if you hate all these horrible things, do this.”

During the news conference, Hochul complimented the former president for his post-presidency climate change-related efforts.

“President Clinton, our 42nd president, he set this course of action in place about 2007, 2009,” Hochul said, “and the support of the Clinton Global Initiative and the climate initiative is really … a partnership that we needed to have to get this even further today.”

“We’re making a decision that the largest climate polluters we know are not those factories anymore,” the governor said. “They are buildings. So we tackle the buildings, we solve the planet crisis and it began in a room like this right here today and all of you are part of it.”

More than 70% of the Big Apple’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings, according to city data.

The governor touted environmental initiatives supported by her administration, including a $4.2 billion bond act approved in the state budget weeks ago that will be on the November ballot. But Hochul did not mention resuming efforts to ban gas hook-ups in new buildings by 2027 — a proposal that fell out of budget talks weeks ago.

Hochul also noted that she and Adams have a harmonious relationship, unlike former Mayor Bill de Blasio and disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Adams complimented Hochul at the press conference for her “real approach to getting stuff done.” Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“You need to have a synergy between our teams working together that has not always been the story in the past, but it is the story of the present and the future,” she said.

Adams in turn heaped praise on Hochul.

“I cannot say enough about Gov. Hochul and the partnership and just changing the mindset of how the chief executive of the state communication,” he gushed. “I appreciate you governor and just your real approach to getting stuff done.”