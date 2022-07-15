Bigot spews anti-Asian hate, headbutts man in NYC: cops

A bigot headbutted a man and spewed anti-Asian statements at him in Queens this week, cops said.

The suspect approached the 22-year-old victim on Steinway Street near 34th Avenue in Long Island City just before 9 p.m. Tuesday and snarled, “You Asians are the reason I cannot get a job. You Chinese are scum,” according to police.

Then he slammed his own head into the victim’s before taking off, cops said.

The victim suffered a chipped tooth, but refused medical attention on scene, police said.

Police released images of the victim late Thursday and said they were still looking to track him down.

The unprovoked attack is under investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, police said.

The incident came hours after a man told an Asian woman to “get out of this country” and kicked her in an unprovoked attack in Chelsea, cops said.

A man allegedly yelled at a 22-year-old victim that “You Chinese are scum” before headbutting him. NYPD

The city has recently seen a rise in hate crimes, particularly against Asian and Jewish Americans.