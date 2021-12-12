Biden’s approval rating on economy, COVID response both plummet

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have taken a hit on account of the economy and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic according to new polls. Biden’s overall rating remained at a lo of 40% while the approval of the White House response to the pandemic fell to 46%. This places the President underwater in the category for the first time in his tenure.

The poll collated numbers taken from 800 Americans with a leeway of 3.5% points.

Micah Roberts, partner at Public Opinion Strategies, the Republic pollster for this survey, said that this COVID-19 approval number is one of the more important metrics for the Biden administration. The poll has found that 41% Americans still believe that the economy is going to plummet once again in the coming year. With inflation a bigger concern than even the pandemic, the readings for the Biden administration are pessimistic. The next biggest concerns for Americans are migration, crime and climate change.

The survey is not only a reflection of the reduced faith Americans have in Biden, but also in the Congress and the Democrats. 44% Americans surveyed said that they would prefer a Republican government in the coming election with 34% favouring the Democrats. This is a two-point advantage for the Republicans since the last survey.