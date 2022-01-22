Biden offers prayers for slain, injured NYPD Officers Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora

President Joe Biden said Saturday that he and the first lady were “saddened to hear two NYPD officers were shot last night — one fatally.”

“We’re keeping them and their families in our prayers,” the president tweeted Saturday afternoon

“Officers put on the badge and head into harm’s way every day. We’re grateful to them and their families for their extraordinary sacrifice,” he added.

Rookie NYPD officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed Friday night and his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically injured when they responded to a dispute in Harlem between a mother and son. Accused gunman Lashawn McNeil was shot by a third cop.