Bicyclist injured after hitting pedestrian in NYC

A bicyclist was struggling to survive after he struck a pedestrian, flew over his handlebars and hit the pavement in Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.
The biker was riding north on First Avenue when he collided with a 21-year-old man who was crossing the street at East 111th Street in East Harlem around 12:30 a.m., according to police.
The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Harlem Hospital with serious head injuries.
It wasn’t clear if he was wearing a helmet, police said.
The pedestrian was uninjured.