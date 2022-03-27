Bicyclist injured after hitting pedestrian in NYC

A bicyclist was struggling to survive after he struck a pedestrian, flew over his handlebars and hit the pavement in Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.

The biker was riding north on First Avenue when he collided with a 21-year-old man who was crossing the street at East 111th Street in East Harlem around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Harlem Hospital with serious head injuries.

The bicyclist was taken to Harlem Hospital with serious head injuries.
Seth Gottfried
Police at the scene of a bike accident.
The cyclist reportedly flew over the handlebars during the accident.
Seth Gottfried
Police at the scene of a bike accident.
Police investigate at the scene.
Seth Gottfried

It wasn’t clear if he was wearing a helmet, police said.

The pedestrian was uninjured.

