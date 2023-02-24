Bicyclist fatally struck by SUV driver in NYC

A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV driver in Staten Island on Friday morning, cops said.

The male cyclist, described as in his 30s, was riding south on Wilson Avenue near the Demopolis Avenue intersection in Eltingville around 10:15 a.m. when a woman driving an SUV in the same direction struck him, authorities said.

Cops responded to the scene and found the bike rider, who was not immediately identified, with trauma to his body.

He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he was pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old SUV driver stayed at the scene and was not charged, police said.