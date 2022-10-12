Bicyclist, 25, fatally struck by truck in NYC: cops

A 25-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a truck when she fell off her ride near Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Wednesday morning, cops said.

The woman was pedaling east on Parkside Avenue near Parade Place in Prospect Lefferts Gardens just outside the greenspace around 7 a.m. when she somehow fell off her bike and landed in the street, police said.

Then the driver of the tractor, heading in the same direction, struck the woman on the ground, cops said.

She was discovered with trauma to her body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver stayed at the scene and no arrests have been made, police said.

A 25-year-old woman fell from her bike and was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer at Parkside Avenue and Parade Place early Wednesday, cops said.

The tractor-trailer driver stayed at the scene and no arrests were immediately made.

Police and EMS workers respond to the scene of the deadly crash.



It was unclear what caused the woman to initially fall off the bike.

Her name was not immediately released.