Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo talks about his Staten Island roots, Pete Davidson

Cincinnati Bengals coordinator Lou Anarumo is a Staten Island native whose stout defense will face a stiff test Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Anarumo played quarterback at Susan Wagner HS on the Island, later served as the junior varsity coach there, and earned his degree in special education at the borough’s Wagner College. The 55-year-old Castleton Corners resident took a brief break from preparing for the Rams’ high-octane offense to tackle some hard-hitting questions from The Post’s Dean Balsamini about his hometown.

Post: What’s your take on Staten Island-bred celebs Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchasing a Staten Island Ferry?

Anarumo: “I think it’s awesome. I think I need to go on a ride with those two. I need an invite!”

Post: What’s your favorite New York City pizza joint?

Anarumo, pictured on the field in 2019, is a Staten Island native. Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enqu

Anarumo: “I’m a Denino’s guy [famed Port Richmond pizzeria]. The sausage pie.”

Post: Would you rather live in Ohio than the crime-ridden Big Apple?

Anarumo: “I love where I live but home is home and it’s always great. I hope the city comes back soon.”

Post: Do you buy the prediction by groundhog Staten Island Chuck that we are in for an early spring?

‘Home is home,’ Anarumo said of his native Big Apple. Getty Images Anarumo is a fan of Denino’s pizzeria. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Anarumo: “I’ve never bought into the groundhog thing. In the northeast, it’s kind of crappy between February and May. Go to Florida.”

Post: Are you superstitious and what is your lucky charm?

Anarumo: “I’m a superstitious maniac. I’ve gone from having a picture of my family in my pocket every game day, to making sure that the passes that I get for the game are set just right in a specific corner in my locker, to wearing a specific jacket to the games. I haven’t changed what I’ve worn to the playoff games because we haven’t lost. I have the same outfit on. If something’s working you stay with it. My wife wants to kill me.”

Post: Who has a better fashion sense: You or quarterback Joe Burrow?

Anarumo: “He’s got me. Joe is on his own level right now. He can pull it off. I can’t anymore.”

‘I’ve probably watched ‘Gladiator’ a gazillion times.’ ©DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Co

Post: Favorite movie?

Anarumo: “Everytime something older comes on, I’m watching it. I’ve probably watched ‘Gladiator’ a gazillion times.”

Post: Favorite concert?

Celebrating a victory with Bengals player Sam Hubbard.

Anarumo: “U2 in Miami. Unbelievable.”

Post: Any shoutouts?

Anarumo: “My family has sacrificed so much for me. My wife and children have picked up and moved across the country. I love them with all my heart. My family has always supported me but I also have an unbelievable group of friends who have been coming to the games from Kings Point to the Super Bowl. To all the guys I played high school football with and the gang at Giofest — which is the nickname given to the once-a-year weekend get-together of my high school and college buddies in upstate New York. We’ve been doing it for over 30 years!”

Post: Thoughts on the Jets?

Anarumo: “The Jets [who beat the Bengals in 2021] are trending in the right direction.”

Post: Would you like to emulate Joe Namath and offer a Super Bowl prediction?

Anarumo: “I’m not that bold.” (laughs)