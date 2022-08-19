Beaten subway worker begs city to keep suspect locked up

The “hero” subway cleaner allegedly pummeled by a career criminal with 41 prior busts is begging authorities to keep the suspect off the streets — as a Bronx grand jury indicted the accused attacker Friday.

Anthony Nelson — the MTA worker who suffered a broken collarbone and dislocated shoulder coming to the aid of a harassed straphanger Thursday — “wants this guy behind bars,” the victim’s sister, Nashia Nelson, told The Post on Friday.

“He just wants justice…He wants the city to do what’s right,” Nashia said of her ailing sibling.

The plea came right before suspect Alexander Wright, 49, was indicted on one count of felony assault for allegedly injuring the transit worker. The suspect was set to be sent back to Rikers Island on the same measly $5,000 bail a judge set during his arraignment.

Anthony and his family are “really disappointed” in how Wright’s case has been handled by the court system, Nashia said. Kin have previously called for a higher bail to be set so that Wright is sure to remain in custody while the case plays out in court.

Anthony Nelson arrives at Bronx Criminal Courthouse Friday morning. Robert Miller

“It’s disgusting. I don’t feel safe. My brother doesn’t feel safe. Nobody feels safe,” Nashia said.

“The city is not handling it correctly at all.

Nelson was beaten trying to defend a straphanger.

“I could tell who this guy [Wright] is by the rap sheet,” she added at a press conference outside Bronx court Friday that included her injured brother and union reps. “There is really no words.”

Anthony — his arm still in a sling — did not speak at the event.

He is expected to be out of work for several months, since his injuries required surgery.

“The damages that this guy did on my brother, [Anthony] going to be out for a while,” the sister told The Post.

“He hasn’t processed that he’s not going back to work. In Anthony’s mind, he’s going back to work, but he’s going to be out for quite some time,” she said.