Barstool Sports selling T-shirts to honor FDNY’s Timothy Klein

Barstool Sports is selling “Canarsie’s Bravest” T-shirts for charity in honor of fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein — who goofed around with staffers at the media giant just days before he tragically died in a Brooklyn blaze.

“Shirts now on sale commemorating fallen FDNY firefighter Tim Klein, who came to hang at Barstool HQ on Thursday and passed on Sunday,” the company said on Twitter.

“We had a blast. Tim was the man.”

Klein also hung out with the staff at a bar at their offices, photos posted by the company show.

“The fellas were busting balls with @BFW, then asked him to take a pic,” another post said, referring to Brandon Walker, host of the “Unnecessary Roughness” blog.

“Brandon didn’t like not being in the pic so he got a shot of everyone’s shoes,” the post continued. “They said they were gonna steal our golf simulator. We had a couple drinks. It was fun.”

All of the proceeds from the sales of the new T-shirts will go to the nonprofit “Fight for Firefighters Foundation” in Klein’s memory.

Proceeds from Barstool Sports’ T-shirt sales will go to the Fight for Firefighters Foundation. Barstool Sports

The shirts, which sell for $30 each, are emblazoned with a drawing on the back that includes Klein’s nickname among his fellow smoke eaters — “The Canarsie Kid.”

On the front, there is a badge that reads “Carnasie’s Bravest” and lists FDNY Engine Co. 252 and Ladder Co. 170 — Klein’s firehouse.

Klein, 31, was killed Sunday afternoon during a three-alarm house fire on Avenue N that also took the life of a 21-yeat-old autistic man.

Fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein was 31-years-old. Courtesy of FDNY via AP

Klein died during a structural collapse while responding to a three-alarm house fire on Avenue N in Brooklyn. Brigette Stelzer

Klein, a six-year FDNY veteran, came from a firefighting family, with his father and uncle both retired from the department, and his cousin also now serving in Brooklyn.

Barstool Sports, founded by David Portnoy in 2003, is a digital media company that focuses on professional sports and pop culture topics.

The Fight for Firefighters Foundation is a nonprofit that funds wheelchair ramps and provides other medical alterations for firefighters and their families.

FNDY members salute in honor of Klein from Ladder 170 in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Gregory P. Mango

Barstool Sports lauded fallen firefighter Klein as “the man.” Brian Grogan

The group hosts an annual Steven Pollard Memorial Fishing Tournament in Montauk every year. Pollard and Klein both served at the Canarsie firehouse, and it was Klein who delivered the eulogy at Pollard’s funeral when he died on duty in 2019.

Klein’s wake is scheduled for Thursday, followed by a funeral service Friday.